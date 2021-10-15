    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'More Than Just Single Players' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Five Ballon d'Or Nominations

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the club's five nominees for the Ballon d'Or ahead of the Blues' clash with Brentford.

    Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta are all up for Europe's top individual award.

    However, speaking on Friday, Tuchel reveals that he believes the player's have been nominated due to their teammates.

    sipa_35236796

    He said: "I believe this is a team effort. I believe what we did last season, for these players on the list, was a team effort. We were more than just single players, we were a team, a group of friends almost. It felt like it. We were a strong club and the guys were a strong team in every single game.

    "That gave us the possibility to reach a big final and win it, and this gives us the possibility to have players on this list of 30 incredible names. I’m super happy when there are five names for us, it shows it is valued and that the guys did a good job and are in the spotlight. I hope one of our players gets it, it will increase the confidence and everything you need to become a good player.

    "They have done an incredible job last season. It is about last season. Since many weeks, I am into the future and into the present. We have to forget all this and don’t put it too high what happened last season and all these awards."

    Jorginho is one of the favourites for the award following an impressive campaign last season that saw him lift the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020 as a key part of his side's midfield.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34551511
    News

    'More Than Just Single Players' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Five Ballon d'Or Nominations

    49 seconds ago
    sipa_33046502 (1)
    News

    Petr Cech Makes Chelsea Trophy Admission Following Head Injury

    20 minutes ago
    pjimage (34)
    News

    Chelsea Team News: Hakim Ziyech Out of Brentford Clash Due to Illness

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_33631250
    Features/Opinions

    How Chelsea Could Line Up Under Thomas Tuchel for the 2022/23 Season

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32562045
    Transfer News

    What Olivier Giroud Told Frank Lampard in Chelsea Exit Talks

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188266
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits Defeat Regarding International Breaks Following Thiago Silva Decision

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35009458
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner Set to Start in Attack for Blues

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34577333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's Opponents Brentford Ahead of Premier League Clash

    2 hours ago