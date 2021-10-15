'More Than Just Single Players' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Five Ballon d'Or Nominations

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the club's five nominees for the Ballon d'Or ahead of the Blues' clash with Brentford.

Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta are all up for Europe's top individual award.

However, speaking on Friday, Tuchel reveals that he believes the player's have been nominated due to their teammates.

He said: "I believe this is a team effort. I believe what we did last season, for these players on the list, was a team effort. We were more than just single players, we were a team, a group of friends almost. It felt like it. We were a strong club and the guys were a strong team in every single game.

"That gave us the possibility to reach a big final and win it, and this gives us the possibility to have players on this list of 30 incredible names. I’m super happy when there are five names for us, it shows it is valued and that the guys did a good job and are in the spotlight. I hope one of our players gets it, it will increase the confidence and everything you need to become a good player.

"They have done an incredible job last season. It is about last season. Since many weeks, I am into the future and into the present. We have to forget all this and don’t put it too high what happened last season and all these awards."

Jorginho is one of the favourites for the award following an impressive campaign last season that saw him lift the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020 as a key part of his side's midfield.

