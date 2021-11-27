Jody Morris Wants to Land 'Dream' Job and Manage Chelsea One Day

Jody Morris has admitted his dream would be to manage Chelsea one day in the future.

The former Chelsea midfielder and assistant was let go back in January when Frank Lampard was sacked by the club and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

"I just remember (chairman) Bruce Buck giving me a phone call to let me know I’d be moving on with Lamps," Morris said on his Blues departure. "I’ve got no problems with the club. They gave me a massive opportunity."

Morris has now split from Lampard's coaching team, who is yet to head back into management since his exit from Stamford Bridge, and is now ready to take on his path in management.

He hasn't yet landed his first managerial job but is hoping to land the Chelsea job in the future, something which would be a 'dream' for the 42-year-old.

"The dream has always been Chelsea for me," responded Morris to whether or not he'd like to manage the club one day in an interview with the Times. "Listen, I’d love to one day. Chelsea are my club.”

For now, Tuchel is in charge and with the Blues' current form he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Morris has been full of praise for the current Blues head coach.

He added: "I like the way his teams played. He’s top drawer. I’ve spoken to close friends who work under him at Chelsea and they speak just as highly of him. I like how he is on the sidelines. I like how he’s demanding of his team."

