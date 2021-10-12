    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mason Mount: Ballon d'Or Nomination Just the Start of Career

    Author:

    Mason Mount's hard work and dedication has paid off after he was nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award earlier this month, however he insists his work now needs to continue. 

    The 22-year-old was among five Chelsea players to be nominated for the prestigious award that will be announced at the end of November in Paris.

    Mount was named alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

    sipa_35189260

    It has been a year to remember for the Chelsea and England midfielder. He has won the Champions League, as well as reaching the European Championships final with his country, albeit suffering defeat at the last hurdle. 

    At just 22, Mount has achieved what many would only dream of across their whole career. But the England international believes this is only just the start of his journey.

    What Mason Mount said

    Ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary, Mount said: "It was special (getting nominated). I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names it is obviously a dream.

    sipa_34576850

    "I think for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that it shows that it pays off and it's just the start, it doesn't stop now."

    On his chances of winning, he added"I doubt it but you never know. The most important thing for me is that I continue trying to hit the levels I've hit before and go even further."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34576850
    News

    Mason Mount: Ballon d'Or Nomination Just the Start of Career

    52 seconds ago
    sipa_35322384
    Transfer News

    Report: Six Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio on Free Transfer

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35459574
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans Make Decision On Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Return

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35189260
    News

    Mason Mount Optimistic But Realistic Over Ballon d'Or Chances

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35323871 (1)
    Transfer News

    Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict On Eden Hazard Returning to Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (30)
    News

    Pulisic, James, Silva, Kante, Lukaku: Chelsea Availability Update Ahead of Brentford Clash

    3 hours ago
    sipa_28909082
    Transfer News

    Report: Summer Chelsea Target Sergio Romero Set to Join Venezia

    10 hours ago
    pjimage
    News

    Hasselbaink, Lampard, Drogba and Hazard All Feature in Special Chelsea Club

    11 hours ago