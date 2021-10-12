Mason Mount: Ballon d'Or Nomination Just the Start of Career

Mason Mount's hard work and dedication has paid off after he was nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award earlier this month, however he insists his work now needs to continue.

The 22-year-old was among five Chelsea players to be nominated for the prestigious award that will be announced at the end of November in Paris.

Mount was named alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

SIPA USA

It has been a year to remember for the Chelsea and England midfielder. He has won the Champions League, as well as reaching the European Championships final with his country, albeit suffering defeat at the last hurdle.

At just 22, Mount has achieved what many would only dream of across their whole career. But the England international believes this is only just the start of his journey.

What Mason Mount said

Ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary, Mount said: "It was special (getting nominated). I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names it is obviously a dream.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I think for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that it shows that it pays off and it's just the start, it doesn't stop now."

On his chances of winning, he added: "I doubt it but you never know. The most important thing for me is that I continue trying to hit the levels I've hit before and go even further."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube