Mount: Chelsea Starting to Show Glimpses of Best Form Following Norwich Thumping

    Mason Mount: Chelsea Are Getting Back to Their Best After Norwich Win

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes his side are showing glimpses of their best once again.

    The 22-year-old shone against Norwich, putting three goals past them in an outrageous 7-0 triumph on match day six of the Premier League.

    Filling in for the absent Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Mount played as a forward, supporting both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz.

    Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Mount had nothing but praise for his squad, following the victory.

    “We’re probably seeing now the kind of performance that we were doing at the end of last season.

    "They are starting to come back in. We know our level is higher but the position we are in at the moment we are very pleased with so now we just have to keep on going.”

    Mount continued to praise his squad's ability to adapt to quick turn arounds in fixtures.

    “These games can be tough. Early kick-off after a tough game midweek, late game, not much rest in between, two days of training, it can always be tough these games.

    But the character and mentality we’ve shown to come out, be on them pressing wise, intensity, how we started, how the whole game was going to go, we showed how we wanted to go about the game.”

    The Blues have another quick turn around on the horizon, facing Southampton on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup, but no doubt they will be in high spirits after Saturday's performance.

