Mason Mount Outlines Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League Title Ambitions

Mason Mount has revealed Chelsea's goals for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Chelsea are currently in third place after dropping down from first position behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

The European champions haven't won the Premier League since the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte, but following their Champions League success they are hoping to emulate that domestically.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mount, who has already played 13 times for the Blues this season in the league out of a possible 16, has netted six goals and provided four assists this term.

Now he is hoping to clinch the title with his teammates, some who have come from the Academy like him.

"There are a lot of players coming through from the academy at the moment, and we've known each other since we were six, seven, eight years old," he told PA, as relayed by football.london.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We're very close friends on and off the pitch. We've known each other a very long time and that helps when you have that close bond.

"Along with the other boys as well, we're definitely like a family; the team is very close together.

"I think that's what you need if you want to go far in competitions, if you want to win big things and win the Premier League. Obviously, that's our next goal."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel will be integral to guiding the Blues to any success this term and Mount was quick to offer praise to the Chelsea boss.

He added: "He's been massive for me, to come in halfway through a season and do what he did last year, to win the Champions League and develop us all as players and as a group, he's been brilliant since the first day he's come in.

"For me personally, he's helped me on and off the ball, he's helped me with confidence. And the way I like to play is very similar to the way he sets up and how he wants us to play. So I'm loving it, I'm loving every moment. Hopefully we can keep winning things."

