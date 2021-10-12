What Convinced Mason Mount to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

    • October 12, 2021
    Mason Mount: Missing Part of England's Euro 2020 Campaign Encourage Me to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

    Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has confirmed he is fully vaccinated and revealed the reason which convinced him to get the vaccination.

    The 22-year-old missed England's group match against Czech Republic as well as the Round of 16 victory over Germany at Euro 2020 in the summer due to being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Blues teammate Billy Gilmour. 

    Mount returned as England made their way into the final but lost at the final hurdle against Italy on penalties. 

    But the midfielder's experience during the summer encouraged him to get the vaccine to ensure a repeat is avoided. 

    What Mason Mount said

    In a press conference ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary, Mount admitted: "I’m double-vaccinated now. Going through that experience, missing the games — and a top, top game — kind of did have an effect on my decision."

    He added: "I think for players, it is down to how they feel about it. I don’t think you can force anyone to get it. But, for me, going through that experience, it did make me want to get it — and get it quite quickly."

    Mount also delivered his verdict on being nomination for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. He knows his chances are slim but says it's a 'special' feeling to be recognised.

