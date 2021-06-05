Mount: Lampard Leaving Chelsea Tough But Stayed Positive for Tuchel

He had to deal with the manager who gave him his chance at Chelsea leaving, before excelling under the new gaffer.

Mason Mount has admitted it was difficult seeing Frank Lampard leave Chelsea mid-season which saw Thomas Tuchel arrive at the helm.

Lampard was sacked by the club in late January as the Blues fell down the Premier League table, putting their top four spot in jeopardy.

Tuchel was appointed soon after and eventually guided Chelsea to a top four finish and an FA Cup final which ended in defeat. But in just four months, similarly to how they won the Champions League in 2012, Tuchel oversaw his side lift the Champions League trophy in Porto on May 29. A staggering achievement for a boss who had little time to reenergise his confidence-hit side.

Mount has been central to both the successes of Lampard and Tuchel, starring throughout the season and playing a pivotal part in securing European glory as well as a top four finish in the Premier League.

But it hasn't been plain sailing. Mount, as well as Chelsea, have had their setbacks this season. He reflected on Lampard's departure as well as other difficult periods during the 2020/21 campaign.

What Mason Mount said



Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "Of course, Frank leaving was a tough period, not just for me but the club as well. You’re still in the middle of a season so you really have to try and move on but it’s tough to do. The new manager came in quickly so you just have to stay positive and really look forward to the next games."

SIPA USA

He added on other difficult moments during the 2020/21 campaign: "There have been a few tough moments. Losing a few games where we should have won always hurts a lot and the Arsenal away game is something I remember that really hurt me because of where we were in the table and the fact we needed to win but didn’t.

"Losing the FA Cup final also took a big toll on me and affected me quite a lot, to have that experience again of losing in a final. I felt we were in a very good position and it’s a trophy I’ve always wanted to win after winning two FA Youth Cups so that was a horrible feeling.

"You never want that feeling again but football is always up and down and as a footballer you learn about how to deal with those moments."

READ MORE: Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea's Champions League Win Sealed Special Dream

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube