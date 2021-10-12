Mason Mount Optimistic But Realistic Over Ballon d'Or Chances

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount is optimistic but realistic about his chances of winning this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The 22-year-old has been included in the 30-man shortlist for the award, following his successful 2020/21 season with Chelsea.

He was one of five Chelsea players named for the award, alongside the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku.

SIPA USA

Following his nomination, Mount was humble about the recognition, stressing the importance of improving week upon week, rather than just comparing himself to others.

“I doubt it but you never know," he said.

"The most important thing for me is that I continue trying to hit the levels I’ve hit before and go even further."

Since making his first team debut for the Blues, Mount has been crucial to his club's successes, instantly becoming a starter for the west London side.

In his first season at the club, during Frank Lampard's tenure as manager, he made 37 out of 38 appearances in the Premier League.

SIPA USA

The following season he made 36 of 38, and was crucial in the side's Champions League winning campaign.

Mount's 2020/21 season was topped off when he provided the assist for Kai Havertz's goal when Thomas Tuchel's boys beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

As one of five of Chelsea's nominations for the prestigious award, Tuchel's boys have made Chelsea fans proud with their exceptional successes in 2021 already.

The Blues currently stand as Champions League winners, UEFA Super Cup winners, FA Cup finalists and are currently sat at the top of the Premier League table.

