Mount, Pulisic, Gilmour, Azpilicueta & Chilwell react to Frank Lampard's sacking

Several members of the Chelsea squad have taken to social media to offer their thanks to Frank Lampard who was sacked by the club on Monday morning.

Lampard's 18 month tenure in west London was brought to an end following a poor run of results in the league, which was his ultimate downfall that saw them lose five of their last eight league matches.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to take over and could be announced on Tuesday as Lampard's successor at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: What Roman Abramovich said on Frank Lampard's sacking

READ MORE: The 10 reasons which led to Frank Lampard's Chelsea departure

READ MORE: Why Frank Lampard didn't leave Chelsea in the summer

Thiago Silva, Tammy Abraham and Reece James all took to social media to share their thoughts on Lampard's departure earlier on in the day.

Now more Chelsea players have taken to social media to offer their thanks to Lampard.

Mason Mount

"I learned so much from you both. Thank you for everything."

Christian Pulisic

"Can’t thank you enough for the trust you’ve put in me. Will never forget these last 18 months. I wish you all the best."

Billy Gilmour

"Thank you for giving me an opportunity and for your faith and trust in me. It's been an honour to learn from you."

Cesar Azpilicueta

"I have shared many memories with you since 2012, first as team-mate and then as manager. I’ve learned so much from you. I wish you all the best for the future."

Ben Chilwell

"You believed in me and showed faith to bring me to the club i now love. I will always be grateful. Thank you gaffer."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube