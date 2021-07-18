Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Mount ‘Ready to Fight’ in Post-Season Update Ahead of Chelsea Return

The midfielder has posted an iconic photo ahead of the new season.
Author:
Publish date:

Mason Mount has paid homage to the great Muhammed Ali in his latest Instagram post as the midfielder is ready to fight before his return to Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is currently on holiday following England's impressive Euro 2020 campaign, where the Three Lions narrowly missed out on the trophy as they lost to Italy in a penalty shootout in the final.

Mount has now taken to Instagram to provide a pre-season update.

The picture pays tribute legendary boxer Ali, who took a picture in a Miami swimming pool back in 1961 at the age of 19.

Ali had been training in the swimming pool as it ups resistence and whilst it is not clear whether Mount has been training, he is certainly in good spirits following Chelsea's Champions League win as he enjoys his time off.

It hasn't been reported when Mount and co. are set to return following the international games for their country but with 24 days to go until the start of the new season, he will return to Cobham soon.

download

Mount's teammates were less than impressed with his upload, as Tammy Abraham commented "Mase...".

England and Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell weighed in on the picture too, saying: "What am I seeing?"

f46e930c2fad24951978b99d511c468f

Former Blue Fikayo Tomori was left baffled as he replied "What am I seeing?"

Finally, defender Antonio Rudiger left it short and sweet as he said "Please"alongside a face palming emoji.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E6mRKQJXEAAVarl
Transfer News

Report: How Much Chelsea Will Receive for Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Transfer

Mase Mount
News

Mason Mount 'Ready to Fight' in Pre-Season as the Midfielder Recreates Iconic Muhammed Ali Photo

E6mRKQJXEAAVarl
News

Marc Guehi Could Make Crystal Palace Debut Against Chelsea Next Month

chelsea-youngster-marc-guehi-in-warm-up-against-brighton-premier-league
Transfer News

Official: Marc Guehi Completes Crystal Palace Transfer

newFile
News

Official: Armando Broja Signs New Five-Year Contract at Chelsea

sipa_32396479
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Set €90M Valuation for Chelsea Target Kingsley Coman

sipa_34026730 (1)
News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi is Not Part of Thomas Tuchel's Plans

sipa_32419097
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Like to Swap Callum Hudson-Odoi for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman