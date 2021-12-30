Mount Reveals How Big a Boost Having Lukaku Back From Injury is for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has described how important is is having Romelu Lukaku back from injury and back in form.

The Belgian striker got his side's first and only goal of the game in their 1-1 draw against Brighton on Wednesday evening, following a lengthy spell away from the action due to an injury and a positive Covid-19 test.

He also provided a goal and won his side a penalty in their previous 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day after coming onto the pitch as a substitute.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mount described how important it is for Chelsea to have Lukaku back amongst the action.

"Having Rom back is a big plus for us," he said. "You can see how good he is and the impact he has.

"He’s important, we know what he brings to the team. He’s a top player and a top guy, so it’s a big boost for us.

"He’s a big target man and he holds the ball up. He makes it so easy for us to work off him and run off him.

"He’s so dominant and he’s scoring, which is what we want from him. Hopefully that continues because there’s obviously a massive game coming up next."

With two goals in his two appearances after recovering from Covid-19, Lukaku appears to have a fire back following a lengthy spell without being on the scoresheet.

Chelsea will hope he keeps up the good form in Sunday's league clash with table rivals Liverpool as they go head to head in the first fixture of 2022.

