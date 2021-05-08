Mount: Tuchel has taken my game to another level since Chelsea appointment

Mason Mount says Thomas Tuchel has taken his game to 'another level' since he arrived at Chelsea in January.

Prior to Tuchel's arrival, Mount was the star of the show - he was Frank Lampard's go-to man. Despite the constant 'teacher's pet' claims and 'Lampard's son' labels, the 22-year-old flourished and it was a test when Tuchel arrived after Lampard was dismissed at the end of January.

Mount never doubted his ability, but many have. But since Tuchel has been at the club, his game has continued on the upwards trajectory and he's become the go-to man under the German.

He has recognised Tuchel's impact on his personal development which has also coincided with Chelsea reaching both the FA Cup and Champions League final, as well as on the verge of clinching a Premier League top four spot.

Speaking to the Champions Journal, Mount said: "He’s definitely taken my game to another level."

High praise for Tuchel and the Chelsea head coach has always handed plaudits back to the Englishman, saying he is the 'full package'.

"For Mason, I said it many times. He is outstanding. He has the full package in terms of mentality, being humble, work ethic.

"Of course, with the national team, they can be very happy to rely on players who are at the highest level."

Harry Kane also believes Mount is a special player: "Mason is a fantastic player, great on the ball, great worth ethic. He wins balls back, makes tackles, it’s an underrated part of his game.

"He’s a truly special player and it’s great for him to playing in a Champions League final in a few weeks’ time. He was great again against Real Madrid."

