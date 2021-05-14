Mount: Winning the FA Cup & First Senior Chelsea Trophy Would Be 'Very Special'

What it Would Mean to Mason Mount to Win First Senior Trophy at Chelsea

Mason Mount says it will be a 'very special' moment for him if he able to lift the FA Cup on Saturday with Chelsea when they face Leicester City in the final at Wembley.

The 22-year-old and Chelsea are heading into their second successive FA Cup final this weekend but will be aiming to go all the way this time round after defeat to Arsenal in the final last season.

Mount enjoyed success at Youth level in this competition, but has yet to taste glory since his rise into the Blues first-team.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They are now so close, just one game away, with a Champions League final also on the horizon. Mount wants to get over the final hurdle this weekend to win his first, first-team trophy, which would be a 'special achievement' and 'very special' moment for him and his family.

What Mason Mount said

"The FA Cup is massive," Mount told BBC Sport ahead of Saturday's final. "You know in England it's something that I've always wanted to win. I've won the FA Youth Cup twice, once as a captain. Now to win it as a senior player would be such a special achievement."

"Obviously we know what happened last season when we got to the final and didn't do, we fell at the last hurdle, how much it hurt after the game, the feeling of losing in a fall is something you never want to feel again."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We have that revenge and feeling in our mind that we didn't do it last season. We have to do it, we need to do it, and we're going to give it everything to achieve it."

He added: "[To win] a trophy, it'll definitely be for my family & the coaches that I've worked under at Chelsea for many years. They've got me to this place where I am now. It'll be very special to win my first trophy & hopefully we can do it this weekend."

