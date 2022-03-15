Skip to main content
MSC Cruises 'Temporarily Withdraws' Marketing Activities With Chelsea Amid Government Sanctions

MSC Cruises has confirmed it has temporarily suspended its marketing activities with Chelsea, becoming the latest Club sponsor to withdraw following Government sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich.

The cruise line company the is the official global cruise partner and it is currently set to expire in June 2024 after a three-year extension was agreed between the two parties.

But as a result of the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich for his ties to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin following the war in Ukraine, many sponsors have suspended activities with the Club.

Three have suspended their partnership entirely, asking for logos to be removed from the shirts. Hyundai have asked for their logo to be removed as well as they suspended marketing activities.

Zapp also suspended their marketing activities, while Nike and Trivago have shown full support to the Club.

MSC Cruises' logo was spotted to be removed from the Chelsea website last week, opening up questions if they had withdraw.

They have now confirmed they will be 'temporarily withdrawing the marketing activities' with Chelsea until further notice, but do 'look forward to the transition of ownership and will continue to support the club and its fans'.

What MSC Cruises said

In a statement, MSC Cruises said: “Chelsea Football Club has a been a long-standing member of the football family with widespread appeal both locally and internationally which is why we decided to partner with the club.

“We look forward to the transition of ownership and will continue to support the club and its fans.

“In the meantime, we have decided to temporarily withdraw the marketing activities included in our partnership until further notice and we thank the team at Chelsea Football Club for their understanding.”

