Prospective Chelsea buyer Muhsin Bayrak has revealed he is 'depressed' over the fact that he has been unable to complete the purchase of the club amid the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

The Blues owner revealed he would put the club up for sale last week, which therefore attracted the attention of potential buyers.

However due to the sanctions on Abramovich, such a purchase has been halted.

IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview, via football.london, the Turkish billionaire revealed how close he was to finalising a deal for the club.

"We're in a bad mood. The British government seized it. We were just about to finish the job, applications were made yesterday.

"A press conference was going to be held today, and the handover was going to be next week. I'm incredibly depressed."

A sale of the club is still allowed to take place despite the latest action, but the money raised through the purchase is not allowed to go to Abramovich.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea are currently under a special license that allows them to continue with footballing activities despite the disruption.

The UK Government commented on the situation via a statement and how it will affect the club and its fans.

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube