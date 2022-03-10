Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Muhsin Bayrak 'Depressed' Over Failure to Takeover Chelsea Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Prospective Chelsea buyer Muhsin Bayrak has revealed he is 'depressed' over the fact that he has been unable to complete the purchase of the club amid the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich. 

The Blues owner revealed he would put the club up for sale last week, which therefore attracted the attention of potential buyers. 

However due to the sanctions on Abramovich, such a purchase has been halted. 

imago1010296491h

In an interview, via football.london, the Turkish billionaire revealed how close he was to finalising a deal for the club.

"We're in a bad mood. The British government seized it. We were just about to finish the job, applications were made yesterday. 

"A press conference was going to be held today, and the handover was going to be next week. I'm incredibly depressed."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A sale of the club is still allowed to take place despite the latest action, but the money raised through the purchase is not allowed to go to Abramovich.

imago1010338772h

Chelsea are currently under a special license that allows them to continue with footballing activities despite the disruption.

The UK Government commented on the situation via a statement and how it will affect the club and its fans.

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010338757h (1)
News

Chelsea to Work With UK Government Amid Sanctions Imposed on Roman Abramovich

By Rob Calcutt21 minutes ago
imago1010365514h
News

Chelsea Players Issued Message Amid News of Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt37 minutes ago
imago1010485408h
News

Three Announce They Have 'Temporarily Suspended' Chelsea Sponsorship Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt42 minutes ago
imago0048174197h
News

Revealed: Three Bidders Considered 'Most Serious' for Chelsea Following Roman Abramovich Sanction

By Nick Emms58 minutes ago
imago1010379031h
News

'I Feel Sorry for Them' - Pep Guardiola Reveals Sympathy for Chelsea Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010338772h
News

Hyundai to Consider Chelsea Partnership Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010368310h
News

Revealed: Chelsea to be Given Flexibility Over Travel Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010379031h
News

Chelsea's Pre-match Media Plans For Newcastle United Revealed Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago