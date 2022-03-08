The deadline for bids to be made for Chelsea is March 15. Just one week away and there has been plenty of interest shown, both publicly and privately, including from Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak.

Bayrak, who is the Chairman of the Board of AB Group Holding - a company who has investments in crypto money, construction and energy sectors -, has been in talks about making a bid for Chelsea, and now he has confirmed he has made a bid for the Blues.

He joins the Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly consortium, which is led by Boehly, to declare interest and confirm a bid has been lodged to the Raine Group, the American merchant bank who is dealing with the Club's sale.

Bayrak has been accused of using a Chelsea bid as publicity, with his intentions unclear, however he insists he has submitted his bid ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

How much has Bayrak offered for Chelsea?

A £2.5 billion figure has been speculated however Bayrak confirmed his bid was lower than that amount, but would not share specific details.

He told OdaTV on Tuesday on the bid: "I won't tell you, we need to manage this process very well or we will lose. There are other countries that want Turkey not to accept it. Let it be a bit of a secret, let's get the consent of the other party until Thursday.

"Our offer is below that, at least I can tell you that."

What else has Bayrak said?

The Turkish businessman added on talks: "We have reached a certain stage. Our law and finance department will start talks with theirs in London on Thursday. That’s the way it is at this point. On Thursday, we will notify the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). People are talking about it, we made some progress in the talks, and the world believes we have a 90% chance of completing the deal. Abramovich thinks the same.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube