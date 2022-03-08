Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: What Turkish Businessman Muhsin Bayrak Had Bid to Buy Chelsea

The deadline for bids to be made for Chelsea is March 15. Just one week away and there has been plenty of interest shown, both publicly and privately, including from Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak.

Bayrak, who is the Chairman of the Board of AB Group Holding - a company who has investments in crypto money, construction and energy sectors -, has been in talks about making a bid for Chelsea, and now he has confirmed he has made a bid for the Blues. 

He joins the Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly consortium, which is led by Boehly, to declare interest and confirm a bid has been lodged to the Raine Group, the American merchant bank who is dealing with the Club's sale.

Bayrak has been accused of using a Chelsea bid as publicity, with his intentions unclear, however he insists he has submitted his bid ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.

imago1010338772h

How much has Bayrak offered for Chelsea?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A £2.5 billion figure has been speculated however Bayrak confirmed his bid was lower than that amount, but would not share specific details. 

He told OdaTV on Tuesday on the bid: "I won't tell you, we need to manage this process very well or we will lose. There are other countries that want Turkey not to accept it. Let it be a bit of a secret, let's get the consent of the other party until Thursday.

"Our offer is below that, at least I can tell you that."

What else has Bayrak said?

The Turkish businessman added on talks: "We have reached a certain stage. Our law and finance department will start talks with theirs in London on Thursday. That’s the way it is at this point. On Thursday, we will notify the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). People are talking about it, we made some progress in the talks, and the world believes we have a 90% chance of completing the deal. Abramovich thinks the same.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010296491h
News

Report: Hansjorg Wyss & Todd Boehly Backed Consortium Submit Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010363994h
Transfer News

Report: Man United & Newcastle United Join Race to Sign Antonio Rudiger on Free Transfer

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010272166h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & PSG 'Keenly Interested' in Man City's Riyad Mahrez

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1007657683h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Exit Nears as Barcelona Switch 'Imminent'

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009102109h
News

Comment: Assessing Chelsea's Centre Back Options Ahead of Andreas Christensen's Barcelona Transfer

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010231579h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Doesn't Want to Upset Chelsea Amid Barcelona Links

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010376227h
News

Mateo Kovacic Outlines Chelsea's End of Season Ambitions Following Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1009585770h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Don't Need to Be Concerned About Andreas Christensen Joining Barcelona

By Joel Middleton4 hours ago