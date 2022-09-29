Skip to main content

'My Parents Inspired Me' - Gabriel Slonina On His Footballing Journey So Far

New Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has spoken about his early life, family and the pride of signing for Chelsea.
The 18-year old goalkeeper revealed that his parents came over from Poland at a very young age and are a huge influence on him to this day.

"They came over from Poland when they were 20 and 21 and didn’t know the language or anything.

"If they can figure it out in a country where they don’t know anything or even the language, then whatever I am going through, I will get through it as well. They inspired me with their hard work.”

On the pitch, Slonina has proved himself to be one of the best young goalkeepers on the planet and secured himself a move to Stamford Bridge in August, despite fierce competition from Real Madrid.

He spoke about how the whispers around him in the news didn't feel real and that he still can't believe he has signed for the Blues.

"My friends always sent me screenshots of the internet rumours and my names with one of the best clubs in the world.

It is still a bit weird as Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs and to think where I started from to get to that point is unbelievable.

"I almost thought it was fake when Petr Cech called. I had to listen in to make sure it was him, luckily I didn’t hang up. I couldn’t believe that I was talking to him so to listen to his advice was an honour."

Slonina admitted he was impressed with Cech's knowledge about him and that he hopes to prove Chelsea's new owners that they were right to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

"I was super impressed that he knew my game. It shows how to conduct yourself when you get to a certain place in life. It is a credit to him and what a legend he is that he is trying to inspire younger keepers. He's a great guy.

It’s great to have American owners and I want to prove they made the right choice."

The soon-to-be Blues player ended with a mention of the work he continues to put in to ensure he can look back on his playing days with pride before he reaches the end of his career.

"I am grinding, waking up before the sun rises and going to sleep super early because when I look back at 34 years old, I will thank myself that I did all that.

I want to leave a good image and representation of myself before I finish playing."

Slonina will remain at Chicago Fire before he officially joins Chelsea on January 1st 2023.

