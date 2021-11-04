'My Task is to be Ready' - Marcus Bettinelli on Potential Chelsea Debut

Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has discussed his potential debut for the club after signing in the summer.

His role currently is to provide back-up to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but could feature as Mendy travels to the African Cup of Nations in January if Kepa picks up an injury.

Speaking the the Athletic, Bettinelli has revealed that he is prepared for his potential debut.

“If it ever happens, obviously some nerves will kick in,” he said. “But I have played a lot of games, I know what I’m capable of and I will be excited because I will be making my Chelsea debut with some of the best players in the world. To say I have done that will be amazing. I’ll be happy if I save 10 shots or no shots, as long as we win.

“Chelsea have two unbelievable keepers and they’re going to share the load as much as possible. They are the two he has to look after the most. But if an injury, suspension or illness happens, my task is to be ready for that. That’s my role, that’s my job.”

Bettinelli signed for the club on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer and will be ready when called upon this season.

