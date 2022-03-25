Skip to main content
Mystery Bidder on Raine Group Shortlist Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

A mystery bidder is believed to be on the shortlist to takeover Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the process is still going ahead. 

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are devising a shortlist of bidders who they believe are the best fit to takeover Chelsea. 

imago1010608629h (1)

According to Alistair Magowan, the shortlist of names from Raine Group is believed to include a mystery bidder, who are yet to have made their interests known to the public.

It is also believed that a bid led by Todd Boehly is on the list, as well as the offer headed by Martin Broughton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Parties who have not been successful in making the list are 'being encouraged to see if they can work together.'

As well as this, it is said that the later stages of the takeover process are 'likely to resemble an auction', as Chelsea look for a swift sale.

imago1010656856h

Raine Group are believed to have told the successful consortiums on the shortlist what the next steps are, and will be informed on the details of the second stage of the process in the next 24 hours.

It is estimated that the World and European Champions will be sold for around £2.5 billion to £2.75 billion, as fans await the news of their club's new owners.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

imago1010575597h (1)
