Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Nani reveals why he joined Man Utd ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal

Matt Debono

Former Manchester United winger Nani has revealed why he rejected several clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal for a move to Old Trafford.

Nani made the switch to England from Sporting Lisbon in 2007 and went onto make 230 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson.

But ahead of his move to United, the Portuguese winger revealed that he had many clubs to choose from including two Premier League clubs - Chelsea and Arsenal.

"My agent asked me as there were so many teams to choose from – Chelsea, Arsenal, teams in Italy like Juventus and Inter [Milan]. Bayern [Munich] and [Real] Madrid – I don’t know if they were true but it was in the news," Nani said to the UTD Podcast.

"I chose Manchester because of the reasons they gave me at that time and everything [about how] the past was involved with me. It gave me the reasons to go there, all my story and beyond that, told me to go to Manchester.

"It was a club where I have a story in the past before I moved to Manchester when I was a kid, so it was good."

chelsea-v-manchester-united-capital-one-cup-fourth-round
Nani celebrates after scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Capital One cup.Getty Images

After taking a tour of Old Trafford at the age of 17, Nani admitted he was destined to join the Red Devils.

"One day, I will sit here and I will be here."

Florent Malouda and Salomon Kalou weren't bad alternatives for the Blues. After all, they won the Champions League in almost impossible circumstances. You can't sign everyone.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea set asking price for Jorginho amid Juventus interest

Chelsea have set their asking price for midfielder Jorginho amid interest from Maurizio Sarri and Juventus.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech tipped to 'destroy' Premier League ahead of Chelsea move

Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech has been tipped to destroy the Premier League when he completes his switch to England this summer, according to his Ajax teammate Andre Onana.

Matt Debono

Louis van Gaal delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal believes Chelsea have signed a special player in Hakim Ziyech.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after alleged row with glamour model

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at his home in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning after an alleged incident with a woman.

Matt Debono

Steven Gerrard reveals why he turned down Chelsea and Jose Mourinho in 2005

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has revealed why he turned Chelsea down after Jose Mourinho wanted to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Willian: Majority of Premier League players uncomfortable with season returning

Willian has revealed that the majority of Premier League stars are uncomfortable with the idea of the season resuming to be completed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea star Willian denies contact with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho over summer move

Chelsea winger Willian has denied speculation that he has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho over a proposed summer move to north London.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides update on quartet out-of-contract at Chelsea this summer

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he wants to keep the squad he has had all season for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

Matt Debono

Chelsea squad could return to group training as early as May 19

Chelsea are set to return to group training next week with a vote scheduled for Premier League clubs on Monday 18th May.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham: Premier League season should only restart when safe

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that he is happy to wait until it is completely safe for the Premier League season to resume.

Matt Debono