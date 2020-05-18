Nani reveals why he joined Man Utd ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal

Former Manchester United winger Nani has revealed why he rejected several clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal for a move to Old Trafford.

Nani made the switch to England from Sporting Lisbon in 2007 and went onto make 230 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson.

But ahead of his move to United, the Portuguese winger revealed that he had many clubs to choose from including two Premier League clubs - Chelsea and Arsenal.

"My agent asked me as there were so many teams to choose from – Chelsea, Arsenal, teams in Italy like Juventus and Inter [Milan]. Bayern [Munich] and [Real] Madrid – I don’t know if they were true but it was in the news," Nani said to the UTD Podcast.

"I chose Manchester because of the reasons they gave me at that time and everything [about how] the past was involved with me. It gave me the reasons to go there, all my story and beyond that, told me to go to Manchester.

"It was a club where I have a story in the past before I moved to Manchester when I was a kid, so it was good."

Nani celebrates after scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Capital One cup. Getty Images

After taking a tour of Old Trafford at the age of 17, Nani admitted he was destined to join the Red Devils.

"One day, I will sit here and I will be here."

Florent Malouda and Salomon Kalou weren't bad alternatives for the Blues. After all, they won the Champions League in almost impossible circumstances. You can't sign everyone.

