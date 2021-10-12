    • October 12, 2021
    Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Out After Edouard Mendy Snubbed of Ballon d'Or Nomination

    Author:

    Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy deserved to be named among the 30 nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

    Mendy was nominated for the Yashin Trophy award for the best goalkeeper, however wasn't nominated for the main prize despite that nomination as well as picking up the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

    "I am very proud and honored to be part of the 10 nominees for the Yashin Trophy. We won a lot of titles this year, it makes this season special," wrote Mendy on social media after his nomination.

    sipa_34759533 (2)

    "It is for me an additional motivation to do even more and keep on working hard to maintain such a high level of performance with Chelsea and my national Senegalese team.

    "Thank you everyone for your messages and support."

    But despite the 19 clean sheets in 34 games in 2021 in the Premier League and Champions League combined, as well as lifting the Champions League trophy, Mendy wasn't included on the 30-man list that included five Chelsea players - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount

    sipa_35322790

    His Senegal teammate Koulibaly was disappointed not to see the Blues goalkeeper on the list, which Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG made, after his achievements since joining Chelsea.  

    What did he say?

    “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League,” the 30-year-old told the media, as quoted by Football Italia.

    “We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (the work) of some people to be well judged.

    “Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it. For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

