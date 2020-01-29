'I'm very happy to have sorted my stay' - Nathan pleased to have sealed loan extension away from Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Nathan revealed his delight after his loan deal with Atlético Mineiro was finally extended until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has spent the last 18 months in Brazil with Atlético Mineiro, and he will spend a further six months with the club.

It was announced on Tuesday that the midfielder would remain with the Brazilian side until the end of the season.

Nathan spoke to Globo Esporte following the agreement between the two clubs on the loan extension.

"I am very happy to have sorted my stay here at Galo," Nathan said.

"I never hid that this was my will since the beginning, because I identify with the club, I am very well adapted in Belo Horizonte and I feel good playing here."

He has scored four times this season in the Brazilian Serie A in 20 league appearances for Mineiro.

The midfielder had been training with Mineiro whilst talks were ongoing between the two clubs to extend the loan spell until the end of the season.

Nathan has had previous loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem, SC Amiens and Belenenses since his arrival onto Chelsea's books in 2015.

Following his arrival to Stamford Bridge in 2015 from Atletico Paranense, he has yet to make a single appearance for the Blues, and that is yet to change any time in the near future.

