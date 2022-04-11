NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum Joins Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea

The Chairman of the NBA, Larry Tanenbaum, is said to have joined Stephen Pagliuca's bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Pagliuca is leading one of the bids that has been shortlisted by Raine Group amid the upcoming takeover of the west London side.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, with a sale expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Sky News, Tanenbaum has joined Pagliuca's bid for the World and European Champions as they enter the next stages of the process.

Tanenbaum chairs the NBA in the USA, which is said to be the world's richest basketball league.

He also 'owns a host of North American sports teams' and is one of the investors backing the bid for Chelsea from Pagliuca.

John Burbank and Eduardo Saverin are also believed to be behind the bid as investors, with the former founding the hedge fund Passport Capital, and the latter being a co-founder of Facebook.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported on Sunday that Pagliuca was in attendance at Chelsea's 6-0 away win at Southampton at the weekend, with the aforementioned bidder travelling to the UK for meetings ahead of his bid for the club.

Nizaar Kinsella revealed: "Stephen Pagliuca is in the UK and is said to have attended Chelsea's 6-0 win over Southampton. He been meeting with various stakeholders around Chelsea, including meeting Paul Canoville about diversity, inclusion & charity work."

Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are also leading bids for the club as they enter the next stages of the process.

