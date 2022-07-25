NBA UK Tweet Cross-Sport Connection With Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

The basketball league's twitter account has taken advantage of the Blues' recent trip to the sport's heartland in the United States.

With American star Pulisic being a part of Chelsea's squad during their time in the US, the NBA tweeted a photo of his shirt next to Orlando Magic basketballer R. J. Hampton.

Hampton's jersey with his number 13 was lined up next to Pulisic's number 10 on the football pitch.

Attached also is a photo of the two athletes with their arms around each other, as Pulisic dons one of Chelsea's 2022/23 training tops.

Chelsea's account quote tweeted the original, adding: "Blue is the colour," in reference to the two teams sharing the same colour shirts.

Chelsea could be having more of a connection with the USA after American owner Todd Boehly bought the club in May after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club due to sanctions put in place by the United Kingdom.

Boehly also owns a part of NBA outfit the Los Angeles Lakers as well as MLB side the LA Dodgers as part of his diverse portfolio.

The Blues are heading to Italy after this pre-season tour of the US to face Serie A side Udinese in their last test before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season.