Skip to main content

'Never A Major Concern' - Thomas Tuchel Shuts Down Talk Of Lack Of Discipline With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed talk that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lacks discipline and has a problem with his professionalism.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Thomas Tuchel spoke in depth about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and if his new signing could cause Chelsea any problems in the long-term.

The striker was officially unveiled as a Blues player this morning after he made a move reportedly worth £10.80 million.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona

"That was the only incident and that was not even about time keeping - it was just about the rule that we set between the matches and he forgot about the rule and visited his hairdresser [journalists laugh].

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I guess that was it, so nothing big. There was never a big issue there. He has a big problem there with his time but also he never misses a meeting or something like this. But the 60 minutes before to arrive in training is sometimes a struggle with him. Sometimes it's 58 or 59 minutes before that he's in but never a major concern. 

"He has a good heart, he's a top character - this is how I knew him and I'm 100% sure that he will fit into our dressing room. While he was my player, he was always positive. He was in every single training [and] he never missed a training. He was never injured - hopefully it will stay like this."

Tuchel spoke further about what Aubameyang, the new No.9, offers to his side. Read more about what he said here.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel vs West Ham
Match Coverage

'We Need A Turnaround' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea vs West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Super Happy' Chelsea Persisted With Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

'Very, Very Happy That We Could Make It Happen' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arrival

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Raheem Sterling To Save Chelsea vs West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

'I Have Some Unfinished Business' - Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang On Joining Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Harvey Vale Mason Mount
Transfer News

Harvey Vale Signs New Contract And Leaves On Loan To Hull City

By Connor Dossi-White
Alonso
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Marcos Alonso Departs Chelsea

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign Denis Zakaria From Juventus

By Charlie Webb