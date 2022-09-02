'Never A Major Concern' - Thomas Tuchel Shuts Down Talk Of Lack Of Discipline With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Thomas Tuchel spoke in depth about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and if his new signing could cause Chelsea any problems in the long-term.

The striker was officially unveiled as a Blues player this morning after he made a move reportedly worth £10.80 million.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"That was the only incident and that was not even about time keeping - it was just about the rule that we set between the matches and he forgot about the rule and visited his hairdresser [journalists laugh].

"I guess that was it, so nothing big. There was never a big issue there. He has a big problem there with his time but also he never misses a meeting or something like this. But the 60 minutes before to arrive in training is sometimes a struggle with him. Sometimes it's 58 or 59 minutes before that he's in but never a major concern.

"He has a good heart, he's a top character - this is how I knew him and I'm 100% sure that he will fit into our dressing room. While he was my player, he was always positive. He was in every single training [and] he never missed a training. He was never injured - hopefully it will stay like this."

Tuchel spoke further about what Aubameyang, the new No.9, offers to his side. Read more about what he said here.

Read More Chelsea Stories