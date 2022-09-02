'Never A Major Concern' - Thomas Tuchel Shuts Down Talk Of Lack Of Discipline With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Thomas Tuchel spoke in depth about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and if his new signing could cause Chelsea any problems in the long-term.
The striker was officially unveiled as a Blues player this morning after he made a move reportedly worth £10.80 million.
"That was the only incident and that was not even about time keeping - it was just about the rule that we set between the matches and he forgot about the rule and visited his hairdresser [journalists laugh].
Read More
"I guess that was it, so nothing big. There was never a big issue there. He has a big problem there with his time but also he never misses a meeting or something like this. But the 60 minutes before to arrive in training is sometimes a struggle with him. Sometimes it's 58 or 59 minutes before that he's in but never a major concern.
"He has a good heart, he's a top character - this is how I knew him and I'm 100% sure that he will fit into our dressing room. While he was my player, he was always positive. He was in every single training [and] he never missed a training. He was never injured - hopefully it will stay like this."
Tuchel spoke further about what Aubameyang, the new No.9, offers to his side. Read more about what he said here.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha
- Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
- Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia
- 'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On Conor Gallagher And Thiago Silva
- 'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City
- Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool
- ‘We Got a Two-Goal Advantage & Defended Well’ - Raheem Sterling on the 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
- Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates
- 'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City