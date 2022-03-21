Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

New Chelsea Bidder Emerges Amid Upcoming Decision From Raine Group

A new bidder for Chelsea Football Club has been revealed amid the Raine Group's upcoming decision on the club's new owner. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the World and European Champions up for sale at the beginning of the month, with a number of parties showing interest in a purchase. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set for parties to submit their official bids for the club. 

imago1010656856h

According to Sky News Larry Tanenbaum, who is the chairman of the US National Basketball Association, has submitted an offer for Chelsea alongside a partner.

The report also revealed that Nick Candy, who is a Blues fan himself, has made a 'significant' improvement to his initial £2 billion offer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed that the sale of the club has been slowed down as a result of revisions to bids being made.

There is a belief that a US based consortium will seal the takeover of the club, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly being one of the current frontrunners to be successful in doing so.

imago0152707351h

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Thomas Tuchel's side, are optimistic that a sale could be completed by the end of the month.

They are believed to have received around 30 offers for Chelsea, and they will now narrow down the number of offers to three or four candidates.

Rejections and approvals are said to have been ready for Monday morning, with those remaining in the race to present their plans to the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010205214h
News

FA Confirm Government Talks Underway to Allow Chelsea Fans to Attend FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace at Wembley

By Matt Debono11 minutes ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Confirms 'Significant' Increase in Bid for Chelsea Football Club

By Rob Calcutt21 minutes ago
imago1010724625h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Had to Minimise Social Media Activity Against Middlesbrough

By Rob Calcutt29 minutes ago
imago1010368750h (1)
News

Confirmed: Reece James Withdraws From England Squad to Continue Chelsea Recovery

By Matt Debono51 minutes ago
imago1010722777h
News

'Can't Influence the Situation' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Potential of no Chelsea Fans for FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt59 minutes ago
imago1010545490h
News

'Better Than the Others' - Antonio Conte Makes Admission on Former Club Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010608629h (1)
News

Chelsea: Feeling That US Consortium Will Win Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago0152707351h
News

Chelsea Holding Government Talks Over Selling Tickets for FA Cup Semi-Final & Champions League Quarters

By Matt Debono3 hours ago