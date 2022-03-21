A new bidder for Chelsea Football Club has been revealed amid the Raine Group's upcoming decision on the club's new owner.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the World and European Champions up for sale at the beginning of the month, with a number of parties showing interest in a purchase.

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set for parties to submit their official bids for the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky News Larry Tanenbaum, who is the chairman of the US National Basketball Association, has submitted an offer for Chelsea alongside a partner.

The report also revealed that Nick Candy, who is a Blues fan himself, has made a 'significant' improvement to his initial £2 billion offer.

It is believed that the sale of the club has been slowed down as a result of revisions to bids being made.

There is a belief that a US based consortium will seal the takeover of the club, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly being one of the current frontrunners to be successful in doing so.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Thomas Tuchel's side, are optimistic that a sale could be completed by the end of the month.

They are believed to have received around 30 offers for Chelsea, and they will now narrow down the number of offers to three or four candidates.

Rejections and approvals are said to have been ready for Monday morning, with those remaining in the race to present their plans to the Premier League.

