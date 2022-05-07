Skip to main content

New Chelsea Owners Eye Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes Meeting Over Summer Plans

Todd Boehly is planning to meet Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes to discuss their ideas for their respective sides.

After being confirmed on Saturday morning to have signed a purchased agreement to take over from Roman Abramovich, Boehly is already pressing on with his plans to speak with the current managers.

Boehly was in attendance with many of his colleagues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to watch Chelsea draw to Wolves in the Premier League.

imago1011821591h

He has watched three games now in the capital - Real Madrid, Brentford and now Wolves - and is yet to witness a win (D1, L2). 

This summer will be an important one for Chelsea and it will be down to Boehly and co to get it right, backing their respective managers. 

Talks are now planned with both Tuchel and Hayes in the coming weeks.

As per Ben Jacobs, Boehly plans to engage directly with Tuchel and Hayes to determine the most pressing football priorities at Chelsea.

imago1011823476h (1)

Tuchel confirmed he is yet to hold talks with Boehly, saying on Saturday evening: "No I haven't met him yet. It is of course important but out of my hands so I do not know when it will be completed."

He continued: "We are positive about it but we need the process to finish otherwise it does not change much in our daily routine."

The new owners plan to offer new deals to Reece James and Mason Mount as they begin shaping the club and squads for Tuchel and Hayes.

For now, they now need to complete the takeover which is expected by the end of May. Click here for the final steps of the process.

imago1011816329h
