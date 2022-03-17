New Chelsea Owners Will Have Time to Offer Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Extension Amid Barcelona Interest

The next Chelsea owners will have time to offer Cesar Azpilicueta a contract extension before he decides on his future, according to reports.

The Blues' skipper is out of contract at the end of the season, with Barcelona the most likely to secure his signature as it stands.

As per the Athletic, the new Chelsea owners will be able to offer Azpilicueta a contract extension before he departs the Club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The west London side have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the Blues, after being listed for sale by Roman Abramovich.

The Russian was sanctioned by the UK Government due to his alleged ties with Vladimir Putin, meaning the the Blues can only operate under a special licence.

The Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Barcelona has planned to progress talks with the Chelsea captain in the coming days after looking like they have secured Andreas Christensen's future in Spain.

IMAGO / Belga

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain in recent weeks and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors."

Azpilicueta's future will likely depend on the vision of the new Chelsea owners, but Saudi Media Group are looking to extend the Spaniard's deal if they are successful with their bid.

According to Goal some of their plans, should they be successful in purchasing Chelsea, include the renewing of contracts of key players such as Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium.

The Middle East party are set to be the highest bidder, offering a reported £3.5 billion to purchase the Club.

