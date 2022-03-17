Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

New Chelsea Owners Will Have Time to Offer Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Extension Amid Barcelona Interest

The next Chelsea owners will have time to offer Cesar Azpilicueta a contract extension before he decides on his future, according to reports.

The Blues' skipper is out of contract at the end of the season, with Barcelona the most likely to secure his signature as it stands.

As per the Athletic, the new Chelsea owners will be able to offer Azpilicueta a contract extension before he departs the Club.

imago1010648076h

The west London side have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the Blues, after being listed for sale by Roman Abramovich.

The Russian was sanctioned by the UK Government due to his alleged ties with Vladimir Putin, meaning the the Blues can only operate under a special licence.

The Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona has planned to progress talks with the Chelsea captain in the coming days after looking like they have secured Andreas Christensen's future in Spain.

imago1010649172h

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain in recent weeks and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors."

Azpilicueta's future will likely depend on the vision of the new Chelsea owners, but Saudi Media Group are looking to extend the Spaniard's deal if they are successful with their bid.

According to Goal some of their plans, should they be successful in purchasing Chelsea, include the renewing of contracts of key players such as Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium.

The Middle East party are set to be the highest bidder, offering a reported £3.5 billion to purchase the Club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479508h (1)
News

UK Government Decide Against 'Golden Share' Rule to Allow More Fan Representation Ahead of Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago1010649619h
News

'So Many Fans Here' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Fans Deserve to be Excited for Champions League Draw

By Rob Calcutt51 minutes ago
imago1010479508h
News

Todd Boehly's Advisor Danny Finkstein Releases Statement & Has Previous Interest in Declan Rice Ahead of Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
1c26e87a30721673a9ec28c851de86ab
News

Leaked: Chelsea's Third Kit for 2022/23 Season Revealed

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h
News

London Investment Firm Aethel Partners Submit £2BN Bid for Chelsea & Outline Plans to Back Thomas Tuchel

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010578827h
News

Jorginho's Agent Reveals Chelsea Contract Renewal is Priority Amid Transfer Interest

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0152699627h
News

Todd Boehly Adds PR & Government Advisor to Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-03-17 at 11.19.32
News

Simulated Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Liverpool Tie

By Matt Debono3 hours ago