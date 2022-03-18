Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

New Jersey Devils Owner & Philedelphia 76ers Managing Partner Joshua Harris Makes Chelsea Bid

Joshua Harris, owner of NHL side New Jersey Devils and managing partner at NBA's Philedelphia 76ers, has made a late bid for Chelsea.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

As per CBS Sport, Harris is the latest name to make a bid for Chelsea.

imago0046088330h

CBS Sports report that sources have confirmed that the co-founder of investment management firm Apollo Global Management will be among the parties to have submitted a bid for Chelsea

However, Harris, already has a stake in a Premier League club as he bought an 18 percent stake in Crystal Palace in December 2015. Were his offer for Chelsea to be successful, then he would be obliged to divest himself of his part ownership of the south London club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report continues to state that it was suggested that Harris, who has a fortune of $5.8 billion, would consider selling his Palace stake in 2019. Another U.S. billionaire, John Textor, joined the ownership group at Selhurst Park last year.

imago1010479508h

However, as it stands he still owns a stake so would have to sell this to complete the purchase of Chelsea.

This could affect his chances as Raine Group are prioritising a quick deal for the Club to lift the restrictions placed by the UK Government.

It has been reported that Raine Group will narrow the bids down to two or three preferred offers early next week, and it would come as a surprise if Harris makes it to this stage.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Adds South Korean Backing to Support Bid for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt19 minutes ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea to be Submitted in Time for Deadline

By Rob Calcutt48 minutes ago
imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe Chelsea Bid 'on Track'

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010304219h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Middlesbrough: Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Preferred in Attack for FA Cup Quarter Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Tells Raine Group He Can Complete Chelsea Takeover Before Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Saudi Media Group Encouraged to Proceed With Chelsea Bid as Premier League Have 'Little Reason' to Block Sale

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

Thomas Tuchel Denies Involvement in Chelsea Sale Amid Raine Group Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0048427636h
News

Tal Ben Haim Brokering Deal for Gulf-Base Billionaire Who Has Already Submitted £2BN Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago