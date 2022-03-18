New Jersey Devils Owner & Philedelphia 76ers Managing Partner Joshua Harris Makes Chelsea Bid

Joshua Harris, owner of NHL side New Jersey Devils and managing partner at NBA's Philedelphia 76ers, has made a late bid for Chelsea.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.



As per CBS Sport, Harris is the latest name to make a bid for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

CBS Sports report that sources have confirmed that the co-founder of investment management firm Apollo Global Management will be among the parties to have submitted a bid for Chelsea

However, Harris, already has a stake in a Premier League club as he bought an 18 percent stake in Crystal Palace in December 2015. Were his offer for Chelsea to be successful, then he would be obliged to divest himself of his part ownership of the south London club.

The report continues to state that it was suggested that Harris, who has a fortune of $5.8 billion, would consider selling his Palace stake in 2019. Another U.S. billionaire, John Textor, joined the ownership group at Selhurst Park last year.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, as it stands he still owns a stake so would have to sell this to complete the purchase of Chelsea.

This could affect his chances as Raine Group are prioritising a quick deal for the Club to lift the restrictions placed by the UK Government.

It has been reported that Raine Group will narrow the bids down to two or three preferred offers early next week, and it would come as a surprise if Harris makes it to this stage.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube