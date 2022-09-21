Skip to main content
New Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Speaks on Graham Potter's Appointment

IMAGO / PA Images

New Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Speaks on Graham Potter's Appointment

Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shares his thoughts on the new Chelsea manager and his time at the club.

It was a busy day for the Blues on transfer deadline day when it came to bringing in Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea was in need of a forward after letting go the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, leaving the club without an out-and-out striker. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling

One of the reasons why Aubameyang joined the club was to be reunited with Thomas Tuchel but it was not meant to be after Chelsea sacked the German manager only a few days after the forward joined the club.

Days after, the club appointed Graham Potter as the new Chelsea manager committing his future to the club on a six-year contract.

In a recent interview with Chelsea FC, Aubameyang spoke about his thoughts on the new Chelsea manager.

"He’s a really positive person.

He’s a great character. We will try to learn with him, and to win as soon as possible. It’s going to be easy to adapt. His ideas are very clear.

Graham Potter and Billy Reid

It’s been some strange weeks for all of us I think, not only me. That’s part of life. Everyone knows the relationship I had with Thomas. It’s sad when somebody leaves a club, but this is football. You have to adapt quickly at different moments in a season.

It’s a bit of sadness but hopefully, better days are coming. When you play for Chelsea, you need results as soon as possible."

Aubameyang was included in Potter's first game as new manager where the Blues drew 1-1 against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

