Newcastle Keen on Loan Deals For Tammy Abraham & Billy Gilmour

Newcastle United are showing interest in Chelsea duo Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham this summer.

The 2020/21 season has come to its conclusion and plans are now being discussed and made inside clubs and their respective boardrooms over summer acquisitions and departures.

And it is being reported by the Northern Echo in the north east that Steve Bruce's side, who avoided relegation, are interested in Gilmour and Abraham this summer.

Newcastle have 'signalled their interest' in taking either player on loan for next season but Chelsea are 'currently reluctant to agree to loan moves for either player' however 'there is a feeling' that Thomas Tuchel's side's position could change in the summer.

Abraham is likely to be sold with a year left on his deal with Chelsea wanting a permanent fee in the region of £40 million for the England international. West Ham have shown interest.

For Gilmour, a loan move was blocked for the 19-year-old in January by Tuchel to keep him in and around the squad. No decision has yet been made on his short-term future at the club.

Tuchel recently admitted on his future at Chelsea: "For Billy's situation, we will talk after the season. Right not he is here and is doing his job."

