Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Newcastle Manager Graeme Jones Delivers Latest Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    Author:

    Newcastle manager Graeme Jones has delivered the latest team news as his side prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

    The Blues sit top of the table under Thomas Tuchel, whilst Jones' side are in 19th position, two points off the bottom.

    Speaking to Newcastle's official Twitter account, the stand-in manager has delivered the latest team news.

    He said: "We've got Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson still missing. Other than that we've got a fully fit squad to choose from."

    The Newcastle side, therefore, is in a much better state than Tuchel's Chelsea squad, who are without Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.

    Read More

    “We have some better news than ahead of the Southampton game," revealed the Blues boss. "Which means of course Timo and Romelu are still out because of their injuries. Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early. Everyone else is available. Azpi, Ruben and NG are back on the pitch and with the team tomorrow, ready to play."

    Chelsea will be looking for a positive result to keep them at the top of the league as title rivals Liverpool face Brighton whilst Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35820401
    News

    Newcastle Manager Graeme Jones Delivers Latest Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35665801 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Newcastle Clash Perfect Chance for Hudson-Odoi To Back Up Recent Performances

    45 minutes ago
    pjimage (70)
    News

    'We Encourage Him to Trust His Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Mateo Kovacic

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    Tuchel Labels Chelsea's Defensive Record as Only 'One Key' to Winning The Premier League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35693799
    News

    Patrick Vieira Refuses To Get Drawn Into Conor Gallagher's Long-Term Future at Crystal Palace

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Drawn Into Title Talk in Race With Man City & Liverpool

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35820401
    News

    'It's Not Going To Be Easy Against Chelsea' - Newcastle Boss Graeme Jones Ahead of Premier League Clash

    3 hours ago
    pjimage (68)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Forward Players in Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner's Absence

    10 hours ago