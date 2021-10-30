Newcastle Manager Graeme Jones Delivers Latest Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Newcastle manager Graeme Jones has delivered the latest team news as his side prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues sit top of the table under Thomas Tuchel, whilst Jones' side are in 19th position, two points off the bottom.

Speaking to Newcastle's official Twitter account, the stand-in manager has delivered the latest team news.

He said: "We've got Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson still missing. Other than that we've got a fully fit squad to choose from."

The Newcastle side, therefore, is in a much better state than Tuchel's Chelsea squad, who are without Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.

“We have some better news than ahead of the Southampton game," revealed the Blues boss. "Which means of course Timo and Romelu are still out because of their injuries. Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early. Everyone else is available. Azpi, Ruben and NG are back on the pitch and with the team tomorrow, ready to play."

Chelsea will be looking for a positive result to keep them at the top of the league as title rivals Liverpool face Brighton whilst Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

