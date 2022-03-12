Skip to main content
Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Dismisses Chelsea Clash as 'Free Hit'

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has dismissed his side's upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea as a 'free hit'. 

The Blues will host the Magpies at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the former beating the latter 3-0 at St. James' Park earlier in the season. 

Both sides have been in a good run of form as of late, with Newcastle looking to continue their battle against the prospect of relegation. 

imago1010492654h

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, via Chronicle Live, Howe insists his side will do their best in west London at the weekend.

"Your preparation is key. We've tried to be very consistent with how we prepare.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think that's helped us so we will be the same regardless of the opposition. There are certain things we need to do well against any opponent. I don't think that really changes.

"We will have our way of preparing. We will do that to the best of our ability and hopefully we produce a good performance. These games aren't a free hit. I've learnt historically that you need to pick up points against every type of team so we will endeavour to do our best to do that."

imago1007666254h

Sunday's game will be the first match played at Stamford Bridge since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Despite fears that the sale of the club would be put on hold as a result, the government have given the green light for a purchase to still take place.

imago1010296498h
