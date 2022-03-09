Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Refuses to Be Drawn into Transfer Speculation Regarding Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has refused to be drawn into the transfer speculation surrounding Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Recent reports stated that Newcastle had joined the race to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

Speaking to the press, via Football Daily, Howe refused to comment on their reported interest in Rudiger.

"I don't think it's the time to start commenting about other teams, other players," he said. "I have not given recruitment one ounce of my energy, or squad planning, because we are focused on the games."



The Germany international has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich among others, but is expected to decide his future once the 2021/22 campaign has concluded.

Newcastle United will hope to be able to convince Rudiger to join their new regime at St James' Park after being taken over, being able to offer him a huge contract to move to Tyneside.

Rudiger admitted last month that his future will not just depend on him, but the Club also, telling the Athletic: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger, with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel commenting on the impact that Roman Abramovich selling the club could have on the out of contract players such as Rudiger.

"Actually I cannot answer. I don’t know. Does it have an effect on the players? Maybe. We have to ask the players. On the club, I don’t know. I think we are capable, I hope we are capable. Right now, it is still March… We have some time. Of course, there are some situations we want to have solved.

On top of it, the players who are concerned do very, very well. Credit to the players. It shows the mentality here in the club and in the building that this is also normal for them to deliver despite their personal contractual situation. This is what we rely on. Of course, hopefully we will have the chance to stay in talks and solve the things how we want them to solve for us.”

