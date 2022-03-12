Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed he has huge respect for Thomas Tuchel and the work he has done at Chelsea.

The Blues will face the Magpies in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, having beaten them 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season thanks to goals from Reece James and Jorginho.

It will see third placed Chelsea host 14th placed Newcastle, with the latter working towards their aim of avoiding relegation.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, via Chronicle Live, Howe had nothing but praise for the German boss and Stamford Bridge as they prepare for their trip to west London at the weekend.

"I think it is a very special place to play football. I have enjoyed three of the games (wins with Bournemouth) of the five, I didn't enjoy the other two so much. But it is a special place to play. We enjoyed our time there, they have top players and the stadium is close to the pitch making for a good atmosphere.

"They have a top manager and I have a huge amount of respect for Thomas Tuchel. He has done an incredible job.

"We're going to need to be at our very best at a stadium where we know the size of the task. It is a difficult ground to get anything from. When we did win with Bournemouth we got everything right and it is that type of ground where you do have to get everything right."

Tuchel joined Chelsea as manager at the start of 2021 and he has been highly influential ever since.

Since arriving at the club he has won the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

