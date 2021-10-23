Newcastle United Make Graeme Jones Decision for Chelsea Clash On October 30

Newcastle United have made the decision to keep interim boss Graeme Jones in charge against Chelsea on October 30.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the north east at the end of the month to face a Newcastle side who are in the bottom three, second from bottom.

They are winless this season in the league which saw Steve Bruce be relieved of his duties as the new owners look to stamp their authority on Tyneside following the £305 million takeover.

Jones has been put in charge while they search for Bruce's successor. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been linked to the job.

But as Tuchel's top of the table side travel north, it has made clear who will be in the opposition dugout next Saturday. Jones will continue to take charge of the affairs.

Prior to his side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park, Jones confirmed his position.

"I’ve been told I’ll definitely be in charge of the team against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, after that... I’m here on an interim basis, I just want to do the best I can for my football club, whether that is an assistant manager, manager or interim manager. I’m not looking beyond that.

"The future of this club looks rosy long term, but we have to focus on the games coming up and try to help the new owners by getting a win on the board."

