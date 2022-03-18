Skip to main content
Newcastle United Owners 'Dubious' Over Potential Saudi Takeover at Chelsea

It is believed that Newcastle United's owners are 'dubious' over whether or not Chelsea will have a Saudi takeover in the coming weeks. 

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a number of parties believed to be interested in buying the club. 

Newcastle brought in new owners in October 2021, and are now owned by the Public Investment Fund.

According to the Independent, sources close to the owners of the Magpies are said to be 'dubious' that Chelsea will also have a Saudi takeover.

Saudi Media Group have emerged as one of the interested parties wishing to buy the World and European Champions.

It is believed they have made a bid of around £2.7 billion for the west London side, with their leading man Mohamed Alkhereiji being a Chelsea fan himself.

Some of the details of their intentions for the club should they be successful were revealed, including the contract renewals of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea set a deadline of Friday March 18 for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed, via football.london, he is not paying attention to the rumours surrounding the takeover as he said: "I am not involved, zero. 

"I am informed from time to time, but as you know we have a tight schedule so I'm happy not to be informed of every step and change in the process. That gives me the advantage to focus on the football and things I can influence."

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

