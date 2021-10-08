Newcastle United Send Chelsea Premier League Title Warning Following £305M Takeover

Amanda Staveley has sent Chelsea a warning over Newcastle United's Premier League title aim after the club's £305 million takeover was confirmed on Thursday.

After 14 years under the ownership of Mike Ashley, Newcastle finally changed hands to a Saudi Arabian-led consortium, which is 80 per cent owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the other 20 per cent split between Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben brothers through their RB Sports & Media company.

Newcastle are currently in 19th in the Premier League and pose no current threat to those at the top of the league, however they have now become one of the most powerful clubs on the planet as a result of the takeover.

Their plan is to steady the ship on Tyneside but their eventual goal is to knock on the door of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United to start challenging for league titles.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Staveley admitted on the new ownership: "I hope it’s going to be a game-changer for Newcastle United but we also don’t want to make promises we can’t keep. I don’t want to say we are going to be top of the Premier League in three years. I would love that. I am ambitious and driven and my partners are similar minded. It’s going to take time to get there. But we look forward to playing competitively. We are in a league where we are very excited about the competition and we will get there.”

She added: “Of course our ambition is for Premier League level and for Europe. That is definitely on the horizon. Newcastle United deserve to be top of the Premier League.”

