Newcastle United team news to face Chelsea: Ryan Fraser and Jonjo Shelvey set to miss out, Callum Wilson 'has a chance'

Matt Debono

Steve Bruce has confirmed the Newcastle United team news ahead of Saturday's match against Chelsea in the Premier League. 

It's 13th versus fifth in the league, with Chelsea only four points ahead of the Magpies heading into the league meeting. 

Newcastle have only lost one of their last seven league meetings at home to the Blues, so it will be a tricky away test for Frank Lampard's side. 

Bruce confirmed the hosts' team news on Friday in his pre-match press conference 

"Ryan won’t make it, unfortunately, but Callum has got a chance to," said Bruce.  Obviously we’re going to make sure that if there’s any risk whatsoever, he won’t play. 

(Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But he has trained the last two days. It was very comfortable yesterday. We’ll see how he is today, but the boy wants to play. We have to make sure he’s 100 per cent, because the big problem for us all is the injuries – thankfully we’re getting a few back, but it’s been a concern for all of us managers.

"It might be a little bit early for Jonjo, but he’s trained two or three days. Matt Ritchie is another one who’s trained two or three days. That’s good news for us all, that they’re in and around the group again."

Miguel Almiron is in contention for Newcastle after returning back late from international duty. 

"He didn't get in until 11pm last night after being half-way around the world. He had to be COVID tested but everything seems to be OK in that respect so we'll see on him."

