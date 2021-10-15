    • October 15, 2021
    Newcastle Will Offer Chelsea Extra Challenge for Premier League Title, Says Thomas Tuchel

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that Newcastle will be challenging Chelsea for 'titles' following their takeover by a Saudi Arabian consortium.

    The takeover was announced earlier in the month and has seen former Blues Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard linked with the job in Tyneside.

    Speaking on Friday, Tuchel revealed that he believe Newcastle will end up challenging at the top of the Premier League.

    sipa_35236800

    When asked about the takeover, he said: "They have new owners and the new owners seem to be very promising for all fans and a famous, big club here in England. 

    "It seems we have a new competitor for titles and for places in the top ranking. This is what we are up for. We play in the toughest league and it seems to get tougher."

    This season will come too early for Steve Bruce's side to compete for the title but in future years the side could be setting their sights on silverware.

    sipa_35372855 (1)

    Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League table as they are fighting for the title alongside the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United but Tuchel believes that Newcastle will be added to this list in the future.

    Tuchel's side face Brentford in the Premier League as they look to continue their fine form.

