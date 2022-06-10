News: Andreas Christensen Is One of Four Players Released By Chelsea Following the End of the Season
Chelsea have confirmed the release of Andreas Christensen as well as former England international Danny Drinkwater and academy duo Charly Musonda and Jack Clarke-Salter.
It was confirmed earlier in the season that Denmark international Christensen would leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 10 year stay at the Blues.
Having joined as a 15 year-old, the academy grauate went on to make 161 apperances for Chelsea including apperances in the 2019 Europa League final victory over Arsenal and the 2021 Champions League final victory against Manchester City.
Former England international Drinkwater also brings an end to his 5 year stay at the club following his £30 million move from Leicester City in 2017.
It has been tough for the 32 year-old, having only made 23 apperances for the Blues, Drinkwater was sent out on loan to the likes of Burnley and Aston Villa.
Speaking on instagram the midfielder stated, "I would have loved for you (Chelsea fans) to see me at my best in that shirt".
25 year old Charly Musonda also leaves the club having only made 7 first team apperances and scoring 1 goal, which came on his debut against Nottingham Forest in 2017.
Musonda leaves following many periods on the sidelines with long lasting injuries and many unsuccessful loan moves to the likes of Vitesse Arnhem.
Another academy graduate that departs the club is Jack Clarke-Salter which brings an end to a 16 year stay at Chelsea which saw the Surrey born defender only make 2 apperances.
The majority of the 24 year-olds 127 senior apperances have come on loan with his most recent spell being with Championship side Coventry City.
Chelsea released a statement saying" We thank Danny,Charly and Jake for their service and wish them all the best for the future.
