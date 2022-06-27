Skip to main content
News: Andreas Christensen Says His Final Goodbye to Chelsea Fans Via Social Media

Denmark international Andreas Christensen has said his final goodbye to Chelsea fans as he leaves the club on a free transfer, following ten years with the Blues. 

Christensen, 26, joined Chelsea when he was 16 from Brondby in his native Denmark and went on to make 161 Chelsea apperances. 

The Dane had some stellar moments as a Chelsea player and was a huge part in the clubs Euopean success, as he played in every game of the 2018/19 Europa League campaign in which the Blues where successful. 

However equally as impressive, was when he came on for the injured Thiago Silva in the Champions League final victory against Manchester City. 

Andreas Christensen

Unfortunately for Christensen his time at Chelsea ended in a rather controversial way, his final game came in the 4-2 home defeat to Arsenal where he was at fault for two of the opponents goals. 

Despite this though, Christensen was due to start the FA Cup final against Liverpool however pulled out of the squad the morning of the final with reports stating that he "didn't feel ready". This lead to much frustartaion amongst Chelsea fans and Christensen would not appear in a blue shirt again. 

Speaking on Instagram Christensen said "I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I'm grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true." 

"Last year was my proudest achievement as a player when we lifted the Champions League in Porto."

Finally he said, "I will miss the players, staff and everyone here. I wish the best for the club in the futur

