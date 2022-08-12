Skip to main content

News: Blues Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Has Been Nominated For The Trophee Yachine Award

Chelsea's number one keeper Edouard Mendy is one of 10 goalkeepers nominated for the yearly Trophee Yachine award. 

Mendy has made the top 10 for the second consecutive year. Last year the Senegalese keeper came second with PSG and Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma coming first after winning the Euros and the league title with PSG.

Edouard Mendy

The 30-year-old will join Yassine Bounou, Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Mike Maignan, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Kevin Trapp, and Hugo Lloris on the shortlist to win this award. 

Again, Mendy was one of Chelsea's best players over the last year. Helping the Blue's to a Champions League semi-final, FA cup final, and EFL cup final. The Senegalese keeper also saw success with his national side winning AFCON 2022.

The Trophee Yachine award was created back in 2019 to decide who is the best goalkeeper of the year. Its name is a tribute to Soviet footballer Lev Yashin who was the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon D'Or. 

Mendy

Alisson was the first to win the award back in 2019 and Donnarumma in 2021, the 2020 award was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ex Blue's goalkeeper Courtois has been nominated and is set to be one of the favorites to win the prestigious award this year after winning the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. 

