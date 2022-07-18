News: Chelsea Academy Quartet Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja Leave Pre-season Tour

With Chelsea entering their final few days of their pre-season tour of the USA, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to cut his squad down to a reduced number of 24 players.

The Blues have already been in the US for nearly two weeks and have already played Mexican side Club America as well as trained in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With the team now in Orlando, Florida, German Tuchel has decided that academy trio Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour will leave the first-team and join up with the Under 23's in Real Salt Lake as they take part in a four team tournament.

IMAGO / PA Images

As well as the trio, Armando Broja has also left the tour of America, however he is returning to England to have treatment on an injury he sustained in training.

Despite his injury, reports are circulating that the Albanian is indeed returning to England in order to push for a move to West Ham United.

With the 20 year-old wanting first team football he has decided that it would be better for him to leave Chelsea even though manager Tuchel wants him to stay and be a striker option for his side next season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking on his decision to reduce his squad Tuchel had this to say:

"It is a very difficult decision because nobody deserves to go, I would love to have Tino, Harvey and Billy here because they have trained well and have deserved to play in matches."

As well as Broja, the future of Gilmour is uncertain and he to could leave on a permanent transfer this summer with the likes of Everton interested.

