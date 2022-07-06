News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour

Chelsea has announced their fourth pre-season fixture against Italian side Udinese after returning home from their tour around America.

The match against the Italian side will be played on the 29th of July only six days after their final match against rival London club Arsenal. The game will be played at Dacia Arena over in Italy with a kick-off time of 8 pm UK time.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Udinese finished mid-table in the Serie A last season, acquiring 47 points which put them in 12th place with former Premier League player Gerard Deulofeu scoring 13 goals.

The Italian side finished their season strong, with a 4-0 away win over Salernitana after continuing their winning form coming into the last game of the season.

Chelsea played Udinese back in 2001 in a pre-season fixture where the score finished 1-1. Chelsea legends combined as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scored a header from a Gianfranco Zola cross for the only Blues goal of the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The blues kick off their American tour on the 17th of July when they face the Mexican side Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

They then face MLS side Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on the 21st of July.

Thomas Tuchel's side will finish their tour against north London rivals Arsenal in Orlando, Florida at the Camping World Stadium on the 23rd of July.

Read More Chelsea News