News: Chelsea Announce Blue's Squad To Travel To America For Their Pre-Season Tour

Today the Blues released their pre-season squad as they travel to America ahead of their upcoming training camp and pre-season fixtures.

The Chelsea squad will head to Los Angeles first where they will begin their training, which will span over two weeks.

Chelsea FC

They will then travel down to California for their second destination of training before facing Club America in their first pre-season fixture on the 16th of July.

Their second fixture will come against American side Charlotte FC in North Carolina on the 21st of July. Chelsea will then play London rivals Arsenal in their final game of the tour over in Orlando only two days later on the 23rd of July.

Traveling squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Harvey Vale.

Forwards: Tino Anjorin, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante will not be traveling with the squad due to their vaccination status the club confirmed. Despite the transfer rumors, Armando Broja will travel separately with the squad joining the Blues next week.

With Raheem Sterling almost a Blue, Thomas Tuchel would like the English international to join the squad out In America to kick off his Chelsea career.

Chelsea's pre-season will continue after their tour around America. Tuchel will take his Blues over to Italy as they face Serie A side Udinese on the 29th of July.

Read More Chelsea News