News: Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Receives OBE At Buckingham Palace

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes received her OBE status today from Price William Duke Of Cambridge for her services to the beautiful game of football. 

Hayes was announced in the Queens's New Years Honours at the start of the year. Today she was able to head to Buckingham Palace to collect this prestigious award with her parents being by her side. 

imago1012045466h

The Blues boss joined Chelsea back in 2012 where she has then done wonders to the women's game and the Chelsea Women team. Winning the Women's Super League three times in a row and not forgetting the Women's FA Cup last season, Hayes has really made a statement. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Too add to that list Hayes was announced Best Women’s FIFA Coach Award for 2021, then followed by WSL manger of the season after her team won the double. One of her career highlights may well be the 19/20 season where Hayes and her Blues won the league whilst becoming unbeaten.

After receiving her OBE Hayes said: "It was a great day, it was great to speak to the Duke about the women’s game, the women’s cup final, the women’s Euros. He’s so passionate about the women’s game and it was great to have a chat with him about that.

"An extraordinary day with extraordinary people who have achieved wonderful things and a lot of have done tireless work for public service so I’m hugely honoured and certainly going to enjoy the rest of the weekend."

Hayes last year committed her future to Chelsea by signing a new deal last July as she looks to keep her dominate Blues side in winning ways. 

