Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

News: Chelsea extend the contract of young Midfielder Billy Gilmour

Chelsea have extended the contract of Scotland international Billy Gilmour by an extra year until the summer of 2024.

The Scotland international was on loan at Norwich City last season and made 28 apperances in all competitions as the Canaries where relegated once again from the top flight. 

Billy Gilmour

Having turned 21 on saturday, the midfielder has 22 Chelsea apperances to his name and has extended his stay for at least 2 more years. 

Having joined from Rangers Gilmour became a regular in the first team under Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season, having made his debut in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, shortly after his 18th birthday. 

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Scotsman played in the final game before covid in a 4-0 victory over Everton 

The 21 year-old suffered a nasty injury at the end of that season which subsequently meant a lengthy period on the sidelines. 

Since the arrival of Tuchel the midfielder saw the majority of his football in the cup competitions however he started in a crucial 3-2 away victory against Manchester City in May. 

pjimage (19)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

He made his Scotland debut last June and was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke's Scotland team at Euro 2020 last summer. 

He again turned up on a big occasion as he was Man of The Match at Wembley as the Tartan Army drew 0-0 with England. 

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

Kova x Phillips
Match Coverage

France Vs Croatia : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars In Action

By Connor Dossi-White24 minutes ago
Pernille Harder of Chelsea during the The Women s FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London
News

Report: International Round-Up As Chelsea Women's Forward Sets Off Comeback In Friendly

By Melissa Edwards18 hours ago
Raphinha Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United Set Asking Price For Chelsea Target

By Owen Cummings19 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Match Coverage

Spain Vs Czech Republic : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars And Potential Signing In Action

By Connor Dossi-White20 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer News

Report: Ex-Liverpool Man Tells Gabriel Jesus to Choose Chelsea Over Arsenal

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago
Lampard 2012/13
Features/Opinions

You Have To See This Chelsea Concept Shirt For Next Season...

By Owen CummingsJun 12, 2022
imago1011991458h
News

Petr Cech Confirms Chelsea Are In For A 'Busy' Transfer Window

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJun 11, 2022
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Set To Meet With Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso amid Barcelona Interest

By Finn GlowackiJun 11, 2022