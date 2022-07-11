News: Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Has Been Nominated For African Player Of The Year

After an outstanding year for club and country, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has made the shortlist for African player of the year for the first time in his career.

Mendy was the only goalkeeper nominated for the prestigious award of the 10 players put forward.

The Blues keeper was among the names of ex-Chelsea player Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Chelsea target Kalidou Koulably, and Riyad Mahrez.

Mendy joined the Blues back in 2020 from French club Stade Rennais for a fee of £21 million after being highly recommended by Chelsea legend Petr Cech.

Since taking the number one spot off Kepa Arrizabalga, Mendy has become one of Thomas Tuchel's most important players, establishing himself as one of the best keepers around.

After playing 49 games last year, the Senegalese keeper kept 23 clean sheets and only conceded 40 goals, making some important saves at the same time.

Arrizabalga could potentially leave the Blues this summer in search of regular game time. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has seen most of his action in cup games since Mendy joined the Blues.

