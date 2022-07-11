Skip to main content

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Has Been Nominated For African Player Of The Year

After an outstanding year for club and country, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has made the shortlist for African player of the year for the first time in his career. 

Mendy was the only goalkeeper nominated for the prestigious award of the 10 players put forward.

Mendy UEFA

The Blues keeper was among the names of ex-Chelsea player Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane,  Chelsea target Kalidou Koulably, and Riyad Mahrez. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mendy joined the Blues back in 2020 from French club Stade Rennais for a fee of £21 million after being highly recommended by Chelsea legend Petr Cech.

Since taking the number one spot off Kepa Arrizabalga, Mendy has become one of Thomas Tuchel's most important players, establishing himself as one of the best keepers around. 

After playing 49 games last year, the Senegalese keeper kept 23 clean sheets and only conceded 40 goals, making some important saves at the same time. 

Arrizabalga could potentially leave the Blues this summer in search of regular game time. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has seen most of his action in cup games since Mendy joined the Blues. 

                                              Read More Chelsea News

Robert Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would ‘Jump’ at the Chance to Sign Barcelona Target Robert Lewandowski

By Callum Baker-Ellis16 minutes ago
imago1013009635h
Match Coverage

Women's Euro 2022: England v Norway| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards36 minutes ago
imago1011911778h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Arsenal In Battle To Sign Real Betis Midfielder Guido Rodriguez

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Raphinha
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Who Should Chelsea Sign If Not Raphinha?Draft SharePreviewPublish

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
John Terry
News

Chelsea Legend John Terry Explains His 'Ambition To Move Into Football Management'

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Prepare Napoli's Asking Price For Senegal Defender Kalidou Koulibaly

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United & Barcelona Reach €75M Agreement for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

‘That Relationship Will Help’ - Pundit Thinks Key Factor With Help Everton Sign Armando Broja Over West Ham and Newcastle

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago