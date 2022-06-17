News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed
Edouard Mendy needed only one year to become a fan-favourite and now at the end of his second, the Senegalese tells us what it all means.
A Champions League medal in his debut season was the best welcome a man could have received. But it was also the catalyst for another year of club, international and personal successes.
"I’ve also experienced some absolutely joyous moments; with AFCON, the Champions League and the Super Cup...
"When you win them it becomes an addiction. When you live your life in competition, you always want to be in the final to win," Mendy told Chelsea FC.
The rise to the top has been an impressive journey for Thomas Tuchel's number one goalkeeper - despite what his shirt may say.
Having previously been back-up at Marseille to playing regular games with Rennes, it took the scouting of performance and transfer advisor, and Chelsea legend Petr Cech, to help to fulfill the 29-year-old's real ambition of playing in London.
Mendy said: "If I was going to leave France, it was going to be to come to London, particularly London. So I have got everything I dreamed of.
"When I signed for Chelsea, I didn't need to make anything up. I just had to keep following the same steps, the same guiding principles, just everything was going to be bigger.
"Petr [Cech] and also Christophe Lollichon, people who when I wake up in the morning, make me think about how I need to show them that they made the right decision."
With the hopes of more finals and big Premier League ties in the future, the Blues goalkeeper is both enjoying and learning from the increasing power.
"If I go back to Dakar, it’s no longer the same - even if I had a status before, my status has been boosted even further.
"And that means more responsibility, but I’ve really felt the difference as soon as I signed for Chelsea and knew that I was at a really big club."
